2,100 Shares in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Bought by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIOD. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Diodes by 157.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 310.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 305.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of DIOD stock opened at $68.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.43. Diodes Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $58.52 and a fifty-two week high of $113.98.

Insider Activity

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $500.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.47 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 14.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $249,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,183 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,459.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $249,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,459.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DIOD shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on Diodes to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Diodes from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Diodes Profile

(Get Rating)

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

Featured Stories

