1irstGold Price Reaches $69.03 on Exchanges (1GOLD)

1irstGold (1GOLD) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. In the last week, 1irstGold has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. 1irstGold has a market capitalization of $5.58 million and $9,153.00 worth of 1irstGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1irstGold coin can now be purchased for about $69.03 or 0.00349874 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

1irstGold Profile

1GOLD is a coin. 1irstGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,886 coins. 1irstGold’s official website is 1irstgold.com. 1irstGold’s official message board is medium.com/@1irstgold/1irstgold-becomes-the-first-means-to-store-physical-gold-in-digital-form-18d12f7bedde. 1irstGold’s official Twitter account is @1irstgold.

Buying and Selling 1irstGold

According to CryptoCompare, “Each GOLD token represents the value of one gram of fine gold. The owner of this GOLD Token can always convert his token into almost any conceivable cryptocurrency, as well as FIAT currencies like the Euro or the US Dollar. The official 1irstGold ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “1GOLD” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1irstGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

