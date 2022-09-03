1,512 Shares in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Acquired by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Allstate by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Tobam increased its position in shares of Allstate by 46.5% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Allstate by 14.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 44,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allstate alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALL has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Allstate from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Allstate in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Argus cut shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

Allstate Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE ALL opened at $121.48 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $144.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a PE ratio of 42.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.19.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.47%.

Allstate Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.