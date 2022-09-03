142 Shares in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Purchased by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ELV. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Elevance Health by 21.9% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,741,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at $7,098,869.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Elevance Health Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ELV shares. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Elevance Health to $577.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Elevance Health from $533.00 to $485.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Loop Capital started coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of Elevance Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $562.80.

NYSE:ELV opened at $481.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.90. Elevance Health Inc. has a 52 week low of $355.43 and a 52 week high of $533.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $480.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $483.47.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.72 by $0.32. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $38.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.53%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health Inc operates as a health benefits company. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives. It serves approximately 118 million people through a portfolio of medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and care solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.