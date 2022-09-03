12,841 Shares in ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Bought by Alterna Wealth Management Inc.

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in ING Groep by 0.4% during the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 256,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ING Groep by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ING Groep by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 17,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in ING Groep by 14.7% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of ING Groep by 80.6% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ING. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of ING Groep from €14.50 ($14.80) to €14.70 ($15.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of ING Groep from €12.50 ($12.76) to €11.00 ($11.22) in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ING Groep from €12.70 ($12.96) to €12.80 ($13.06) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ING Groep from €13.50 ($13.78) to €14.00 ($14.29) in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ING Groep presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.71.

NYSE:ING opened at $8.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.25. ING Groep has a 1-year low of $8.48 and a 1-year high of $15.97.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.1737 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. ING Groep’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

