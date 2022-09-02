ZoidPay (ZPAY) Price Hits $0.13 on Top Exchanges

ZoidPay (ZPAY) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One ZoidPay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000663 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZoidPay has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. ZoidPay has a market cap of $43.36 million and $28,754.00 worth of ZoidPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZoidPay alerts:

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00028687 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00084066 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00040999 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000086 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000156 BTC.

ZoidPay Coin Profile

ZPAY is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 4th, 2019. ZoidPay’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 326,140,476 coins. ZoidPay’s official Twitter account is @ZoidPay. ZoidPay’s official website is zoidpay.com.

Buying and Selling ZoidPay

According to CryptoCompare, “ZoidPay is a tech company that provides custom-made blockchain payment solutions for companies and individuals alike. Since its incorporation in 2018, it has been solely focused on developing products and constantly growing its team.ZPAY is ZoidPay's native token that fuels the core of the ZoidPay marketplace ecosystem economy ( based on Tomo Chain).Telegram | Medium”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZoidPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZoidPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZoidPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZoidPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZoidPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.