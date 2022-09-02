Zipmex Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $11.26 Million (ZMT)

Zipmex (ZMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. In the last week, Zipmex has traded down 26.7% against the dollar. One Zipmex coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000861 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zipmex has a market cap of $11.26 million and approximately $33,046.00 worth of Zipmex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 79.8% against the dollar and now trades at $299.00 or 0.01497466 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00828999 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015560 BTC.

Zipmex Coin Profile

Zipmex’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,457,505 coins. Zipmex’s official Twitter account is @zipmex.

Zipmex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zipmex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zipmex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zipmex using one of the exchanges listed above.

