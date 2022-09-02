ZINC Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (ZINC)

ZINC (ZINC) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One ZINC coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. ZINC has a total market capitalization of $2,818.71 and $8.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZINC has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004979 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,141.84 or 1.00266086 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004393 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005088 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004974 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002546 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00132141 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00035201 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00085807 BTC.

ZINC Profile

ZINC is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZINC’s official website is zinc.work.

Buying and Selling ZINC

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZINC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZINC using one of the exchanges listed above.

