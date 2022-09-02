Zenfuse Price Hits $0.0122 on Major Exchanges (ZEFU)

Zenfuse (ZEFU) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. One Zenfuse coin can now be purchased for about $0.0122 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges. Zenfuse has a market capitalization of $793,565.71 and $20,252.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zenfuse has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004925 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,310.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004417 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005032 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004924 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002518 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00132827 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00035275 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00084941 BTC.

About Zenfuse

Zenfuse (CRYPTO:ZEFU) is a coin. It was first traded on October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,899,301 coins. Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse. Zenfuse’s official website is zenfuse.io.

Zenfuse Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zenfuse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zenfuse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

