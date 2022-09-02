ZCore (ZCR) Price Reaches $0.0039 on Major Exchanges

ZCore (ZCR) traded down 18.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. ZCore has a total market capitalization of $48,664.33 and $440.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZCore coin can currently be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ZCore has traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00095216 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00031408 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00021540 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.66 or 0.00262364 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00024144 BTC.

ZCore Coin Profile

ZCore (CRYPTO:ZCR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. ZCore’s total supply is 12,505,925 coins. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZCore is zcore.cash. The Reddit community for ZCore is https://reddit.com/r/ZCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCore was born out of a desire to create a cryptocurrency that is truly accessible to everyone and revolutionize the cryptocurrency market. We believe that a truly useful currency is one that is easily used by anyone. ZCore (ZCR) is 100% open source, with PoS (Proof-of-Stake) mining based on the Quark algorithm and maximum supply of 18 million coins. Structured in a robust network with Masternodes and reward of 6.5 ZCR per block every 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling ZCore

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZCore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

