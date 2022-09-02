YooShi (YOOSHI) Achieves Market Cap of $44.05 Million

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. One YooShi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. YooShi has a total market cap of $44.05 million and $97,670.00 worth of YooShi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, YooShi has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2,934.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,024.13 or 0.14835278 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004906 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001630 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002258 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00812077 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00015821 BTC.
YooShi Coin Profile
YooShi’s official Twitter account is @yooshi_official.
