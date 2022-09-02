Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.78

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.78 and traded as high as C$2.88. Yangarra Resources shares last traded at C$2.82, with a volume of 206,698 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on YGR shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Yangarra Resources from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Yangarra Resources from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

The stock has a market cap of C$234.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.81.

Yangarra Resources ( TSE:YGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$68.55 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yangarra Resources Ltd. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of February 1, 2022, it had proved plus probable reserves of 141.2 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

