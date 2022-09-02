XSGD Trading Down 1% Over Last Week (XSGD)

XSGD (XSGD) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. One XSGD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00003500 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, XSGD has traded down 1% against the US dollar. XSGD has a total market cap of $58.08 million and $599,632.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 2,573.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,596.19 or 0.12917824 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004976 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00823697 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00015739 BTC.

XSGD Profile

XSGD was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 93,357,164 coins and its circulating supply is 82,554,575 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers.

Buying and Selling XSGD

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

