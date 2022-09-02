X Square Capital LLC Purchases 472 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

X Square Capital LLC lifted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,608 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the quarter. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $4,782,086.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 264,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,917,068.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $4,782,086.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 264,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,917,068.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 96,093 shares of company stock valued at $6,507,450. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on TJX. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.72.

Shares of TJX stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $64.33. 76,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,894,390. The company has a market capitalization of $74.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.74 and its 200 day moving average is $61.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 42.14%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

