X Square Capital LLC Invests $1.03 Million in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

X Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 36,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MARA. Camden Capital LLC grew its position in Marathon Digital by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Tobam grew its position in Marathon Digital by 139.3% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Marathon Digital by 50.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Marathon Digital by 7.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Marathon Digital by 3.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. 42.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MARA traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $11.71. 245,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,755,996. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 5.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.94. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $83.45.

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $24.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.10 million. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 114.11% and a positive return on equity of 6.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MARA shares. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Marathon Digital to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $50.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio acquired 5,000 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.72 per share, with a total value of $68,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

