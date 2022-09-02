X Square Capital LLC Increases Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

X Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 52.8% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 720.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MMC. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $163.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.60.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $1.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $164.32. The stock had a trading volume of 12,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024,309. The firm has a market cap of $82.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.90. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.80 and a 12 month high of $183.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.23 and its 200 day moving average is $159.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 27th. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

