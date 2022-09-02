X Square Capital LLC Has $534,000 Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

X Square Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,106 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,566,470,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,966,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,485,787,000 after buying an additional 8,421,820 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,767,000. Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,965,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 128.1% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,586,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,085,000 after buying an additional 1,452,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

NYSE:WFC traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.62. The stock had a trading volume of 301,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,835,051. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $36.54 and a one year high of $60.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.32.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

