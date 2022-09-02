X Square Capital LLC Has $2.94 Million Stock Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

X Square Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Ally Financial accounts for 1.5% of X Square Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $2,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 25.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 130,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 26,400 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 6.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 126,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,203 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 291,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Trading Up 2.6 %

ALLY stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.63. The stock had a trading volume of 57,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,986,083. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.33. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.66 and a twelve month high of $56.28.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 29.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 17.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALLY has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ally Financial from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI cut Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ally Financial from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Ally Financial from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Ally Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.64.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

