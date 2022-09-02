X Square Capital LLC Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

X Square Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 98.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,479 shares during the quarter. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 5,415 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,258,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 10,241 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,866,000 after buying an additional 48,651 shares during the period.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:CHK traded up $2.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.88. The stock had a trading volume of 23,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,109,392. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $56.75 and a 12 month high of $105.55.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 35.01%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $2.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.5%. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is presently 22.99%.

Chesapeake Energy announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 22nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 20.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chesapeake Energy news, Chairman Michael Wichterich acquired 2,000 shares of Chesapeake Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.65 per share, with a total value of $171,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 25,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,486.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Michael Wichterich bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.65 per share, for a total transaction of $171,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 25,318 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,486.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Domenic J. Dell’osso, Jr. bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $82.04 per share, for a total transaction of $246,120.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,497.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 9,150 shares of company stock valued at $752,048. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

