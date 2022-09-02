X Square Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

X Square Capital LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the quarter. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EWZ. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 13,158.3% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Up 2.8 %

EWZ stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.31. 1,168,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,073,344. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $39.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.87 and its 200 day moving average is $32.14.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.