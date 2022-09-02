X Square Capital LLC Cuts Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

X Square Capital LLC reduced its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,780 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.1% of X Square Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $52,304,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591,440 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,888,133 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,287,340,000 after buying an additional 1,505,461 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $6,279,217,000. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 8.6% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,195,984 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,327,796,000 after buying an additional 964,349 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,026,064 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,536,987,000 after buying an additional 304,829 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $139.38. 1,253,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,937,109. The company has a market cap of $348.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $169.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $132.70 and a 1 year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.85.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

