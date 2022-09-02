W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Shares Gap Up to $6.04

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.04, but opened at $6.41. W&T Offshore shares last traded at $6.40, with a volume of 12,388 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WTI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of W&T Offshore to $8.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.93 million, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 2.28.

W&T Offshore ( NYSE:WTI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.95. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 17.26% and a negative return on equity of 102.77%. The business had revenue of $273.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in W&T Offshore in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in W&T Offshore in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in W&T Offshore in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,980,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in W&T Offshore in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working interests in 43 fields in federal and state waters; and under lease approximately 606,000 gross acres, including approximately 419,000 gross acres on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf, as well as approximately 187,000 gross acres in the Gulf of Mexico deepwater.

