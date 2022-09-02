Woolworths (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) Stock Price Up 9.4%

Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY – Get Rating) rose 9.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.61 and last traded at $3.50. Approximately 496 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

Separately, Investec downgraded shares of Woolworths from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.55.

Woolworths Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores in sub-Saharan Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through seven segments: Woolworths Fashion, Beauty and Home; Woolworths Food; Woolworths Logistics; David Jones; Country Road Group; Woolworths Financial Services; and Treasury.

