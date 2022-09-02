Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS) Declares Semi-annual Dividend of $1.05

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 1.05 per share on Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th.

Woodside Energy Group Stock Down 1.3 %

WDS stock opened at $22.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.63. Woodside Energy Group has a 52 week low of $13.99 and a 52 week high of $26.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.14.

About Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

