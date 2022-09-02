Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS) Declares Semi-annual Dividend of $1.05

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 1.05 per share on Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th.
Woodside Energy Group Stock Down 1.3 %
WDS stock opened at $22.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.63. Woodside Energy Group has a 52 week low of $13.99 and a 52 week high of $26.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.14.
About Woodside Energy Group
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Woodside Energy Group (WDS)
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
- Is Alcoa A Buy After Strong Q2 Results And More Share Buybacks?
- Will Royal Caribbean’s Broadband Partnership Drive Revenue?
- Chip Gear Maker Entegris Has Potential, But Is It Buyable Now?
- DocuSign Has Important Issues to Address When it Reports Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Woodside Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodside Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.