Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) is Blackcrane Capital LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Blackcrane Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 64.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,643 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 38,835 shares during the quarter. Wix.com accounts for 13.8% of Blackcrane Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Blackcrane Capital LLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $2,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,203 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 81,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,900,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 526 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WIX shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wix.com in a report on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Wix.com from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Wix.com from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Wix.com from $170.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wix.com currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.13.

WIX stock traded down $1.18 on Friday, reaching $61.04. 50,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,188,278. Wix.com Ltd. has a one year low of $53.12 and a one year high of $234.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.08.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $345.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.33 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 333.40% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.01) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

