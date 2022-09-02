Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Trading Down 4.3%

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $147.53 and last traded at $147.61. Approximately 64,202 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,159,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Wedbush raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.40.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma Trading Down 1.2 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.02 and a 200-day moving average of $138.47. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.63.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 81.21% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.42%.

Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma

In related news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total transaction of $703,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,536,977.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.94, for a total transaction of $6,077,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,785,669.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total transaction of $703,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,239 shares in the company, valued at $13,536,977.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,400 shares of company stock worth $8,106,068 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 5,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 8,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.