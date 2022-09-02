Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLMS) Director Nelson Obus Acquires 9,543 Shares

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLMS – Get Rating) Director Nelson Obus purchased 9,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $15,745.95. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,458,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,655,957.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Nelson Obus also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 26th, Nelson Obus acquired 40,007 shares of Williams Industrial Services Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $66,011.55.
Williams Industrial Services Group Stock Performance
WLMS opened at $1.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $5.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.56 million, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.37.
Institutional Trading of Williams Industrial Services Group
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Williams Industrial Services Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th.
About Williams Industrial Services Group
Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to customers in the energy, power, and industrial end markets in the United States and Canada. It offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, chemical, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, natural gas, municipal water and wastewater, and other facilities.
Further Reading
