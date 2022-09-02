Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLMS) Director Nelson Obus Acquires 9,543 Shares

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLMS – Get Rating) Director Nelson Obus purchased 9,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $15,745.95. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,458,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,655,957.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nelson Obus also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 26th, Nelson Obus acquired 40,007 shares of Williams Industrial Services Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $66,011.55.

Williams Industrial Services Group Stock Performance

WLMS opened at $1.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $5.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.56 million, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.37.

Institutional Trading of Williams Industrial Services Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group in the second quarter worth about $29,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Williams Industrial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Industrial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 31,506 shares during the period. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 111,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Williams Industrial Services Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th.

About Williams Industrial Services Group

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to customers in the energy, power, and industrial end markets in the United States and Canada. It offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, chemical, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, natural gas, municipal water and wastewater, and other facilities.

