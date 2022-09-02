White Pine Capital LLC Sells 955 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

White Pine Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,915 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WYNN. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 1,986.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 313 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 8,333.3% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 506 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Wynn Resorts

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $134,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,292.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Wynn Resorts to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group set a $67.00 target price on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.88.

NASDAQ:WYNN traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.44. 6,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,092,927. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 2.15. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $107.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.42 and a 200 day moving average of $68.60.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $908.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.84 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wynn Resorts

(Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.