White Pine Capital LLC Raises Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,198 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,718.2% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 512.5% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 330.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,154,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IFF shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $169.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.14.

Shares of IFF stock traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.93. 5,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,411,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.64. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $105.38 and a one year high of $155.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.99.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.12. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.40%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

