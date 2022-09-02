White Pine Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,829 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.0% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 37,756 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 9.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,265 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 19,130 shares of the airline’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 7,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 556,066 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $25,468,000 after acquiring an additional 33,606 shares during the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LUV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Melius began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna raised Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.06.

Southwest Airlines Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:LUV traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $36.87. The company had a trading volume of 28,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,585,201. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $34.36 and a 1 year high of $56.33.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 5.54%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Southwest Airlines



Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

