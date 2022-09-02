White Pine Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Posted by on Sep 2nd, 2022

White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUVGet Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,829 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.0% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 37,756 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 9.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,265 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 19,130 shares of the airline’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 7,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 556,066 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $25,468,000 after acquiring an additional 33,606 shares during the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LUV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Melius began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna raised Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.06.

Southwest Airlines Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:LUV traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $36.87. The company had a trading volume of 28,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,585,201. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $34.36 and a 1 year high of $56.33.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUVGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 5.54%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV)

