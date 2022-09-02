White Pine Capital LLC Purchases 100 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

White Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000.

IJH traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $242.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,789. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $218.00 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $242.61 and its 200-day moving average is $250.28.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

