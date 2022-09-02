White Pine Capital LLC Invests $80,000 in Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX)

White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC increased its stake in Lantronix by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 1,066,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,127,000 after buying an additional 379,353 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Lantronix by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 835,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,544,000 after buying an additional 152,430 shares during the period. Lynrock Lake LP increased its stake in Lantronix by 348.5% during the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 747,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,853,000 after buying an additional 580,826 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lantronix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,389,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Lantronix by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 620,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after buying an additional 212,626 shares during the period. 33.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LTRX traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.06. 3,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,827. Lantronix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $10.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.28 and a 200 day moving average of $6.19. The firm has a market cap of $210.88 million, a P/E ratio of -32.50 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Lantronix ( NASDAQ:LTRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 8.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Analysts predict that Lantronix, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Paul H. Pickle sold 5,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $32,190.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 462,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,864,511.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Paul F. Folino sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $48,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,114.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Paul H. Pickle sold 5,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $32,190.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 462,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,864,511.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,506 shares of company stock valued at $188,165. Insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix, Inc provides software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for edge computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and remote environment management (REM) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT Connectivity, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; IoT Compute, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and IoT Telematics, which provides power efficient products designed to support communications across interfaces and industrial protocols for vehicle, fleet, and asset tracking and management.

