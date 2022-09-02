White Pine Capital LLC Has $876,000 Position in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR)

White Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC owned 0.10% of Clarus worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLAR. Invenire Partners LP bought a new position in Clarus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,545,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Clarus by 5.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,195,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,879,000 after buying an additional 162,420 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in Clarus by 28.1% in the first quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 678,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,461,000 after buying an additional 148,816 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Clarus by 22.1% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 618,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,095,000 after buying an additional 112,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Clarus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CLAR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Clarus to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Clarus from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clarus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Clarus from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Clarus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clarus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.20.

In other news, Director Michael A. Henning sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $714,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 142,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,069,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Donald House sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $282,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael A. Henning sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $714,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 142,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,069,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CLAR stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $15.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 3.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.68 and its 200-day moving average is $21.68. Clarus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.79 and a fifty-two week high of $31.19. The company has a market capitalization of $586.79 million, a PE ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.95.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). Clarus had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 6.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Clarus Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is 14.08%.

Clarus Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers activity-based apparel, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, and snow safety products, such as avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

