White Pine Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Calavo Growers worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVGW. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 314,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,321,000 after purchasing an additional 61,057 shares in the last quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the 4th quarter valued at $1,550,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 198.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 49,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 32,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,461,000 after purchasing an additional 24,505 shares in the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CVGW traded down $5.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,391. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $637.82 million, a PE ratio of -24.40 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.97. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.76 and a 52-week high of $48.85.

Calavo Growers ( NASDAQ:CVGW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $341.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.88 million. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Calavo Growers to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

