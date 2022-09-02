White Pine Capital LLC Cuts Position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

White Pine Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Primo Water by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,991,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,877,000 after buying an additional 48,820 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Primo Water by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,632,000 after buying an additional 33,854 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 84,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 33,637 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $780,000. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,590,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,667,000 after purchasing an additional 87,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRMW stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $13.26. 4,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,025. Primo Water Co. has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $20.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -145.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.50.

Primo Water ( NYSE:PRMW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $571.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.74 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Primo Water Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -311.08%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRMW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Primo Water from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Primo Water from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Primo Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers bottled water, purified bottled water, premium spring, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, filtration equipment, and coffee; as well as water dispensers, and self-service refill drinking water.

