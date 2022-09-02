White Pine Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

White Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) by 64.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Surmodics were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Surmodics Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Surmodics stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $33.00. 25 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,642. Surmodics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.43 and a 1-year high of $62.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.72 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.91.

Surmodics Company Profile

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

