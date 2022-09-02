Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Acquired by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,526 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $5,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 11,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 44.1% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.7% in the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 44.9% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 0.7 %

WY traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.28. The company had a trading volume of 62,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,269,288. The company has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.49. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $32.50 and a one year high of $43.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.95%.

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Albert Monaco purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $115,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,063.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WY. Argus cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

