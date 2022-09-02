Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.70-$5.00 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.30 billion-$8.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.38 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on WAB shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $99.00.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock opened at $86.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.53. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a twelve month low of $78.26 and a twelve month high of $100.04.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Dividend Announcement

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies ( NYSE:WAB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the first quarter worth about $366,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,092,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2,233.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 245,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,589,000 after acquiring an additional 234,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

