Western Asset Total Return ETF (WBND) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on September 7th

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share on Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from Western Asset Total Return ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Western Asset Total Return ETF Price Performance

Shares of WBND opened at $20.76 on Friday. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $27.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.07.

Get Western Asset Total Return ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Total Return ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBND. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF in the second quarter valued at about $335,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 1,782.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 21,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $855,000.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.