Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share on Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

WINC opened at $23.69 on Friday. Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF has a twelve month low of $23.48 and a twelve month high of $26.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 28.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 7,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 25,579 shares during the last quarter.

