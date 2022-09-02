West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by Claraphi Advisory Network LLC

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC cut its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 550 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WST. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 140.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 221.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 74 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at $35,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 55.6% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 98 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, insider Silji Abraham sold 5,374 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.93, for a total transaction of $1,848,279.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,919.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $296.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $316.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $338.25. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $275.89 and a 1 year high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $771.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.25 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 23.41%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About West Pharmaceutical Services



West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

