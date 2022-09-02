West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,539,168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the period. West Pharmaceutical Services comprises 1.8% of APG Asset Management N.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $937,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 352.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 35,537 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,667,000 after purchasing an additional 27,689 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 268,338 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $125,853,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,387 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,341,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 318,542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $149,402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at $1,471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, insider Silji Abraham sold 5,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.93, for a total value of $1,848,279.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,919.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

Shares of WST traded up $3.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $299.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,768. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $316.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.25. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $275.89 and a 52 week high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.28. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $771.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

