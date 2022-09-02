Wells Fargo & Company Trims Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Target Price to $57.00

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Kilroy Realty from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Kilroy Realty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho decreased their price target on Kilroy Realty from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kilroy Realty from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Kilroy Realty from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Kilroy Realty Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE KRC opened at $47.91 on Tuesday. Kilroy Realty has a 1 year low of $47.17 and a 1 year high of $79.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 25,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,149,000 after buying an additional 6,010 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 42,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,832,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

