Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The information services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $450.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.41 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 13.62%. Weibo’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.
Weibo stock opened at $19.68 on Friday. Weibo has a fifty-two week low of $17.73 and a fifty-two week high of $55.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.71.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on WB. OTR Global cut Weibo from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Weibo from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday. HSBC lowered their price objective on Weibo from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. CLSA lowered their price objective on Weibo from $45.00 to $42.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.88.
Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.
