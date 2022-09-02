Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The information services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $450.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.41 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 13.62%. Weibo’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.

Weibo Stock Down 4.9 %

Weibo stock opened at $19.68 on Friday. Weibo has a fifty-two week low of $17.73 and a fifty-two week high of $55.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.71.

Get Weibo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WB. OTR Global cut Weibo from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Weibo from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday. HSBC lowered their price objective on Weibo from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. CLSA lowered their price objective on Weibo from $45.00 to $42.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.88.

Institutional Trading of Weibo

About Weibo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Weibo by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weibo by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weibo by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,653 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Weibo by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,856,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Weibo by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 723,204 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,730,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. 29.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.