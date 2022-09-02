WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz (ETR:WCMK) Shares Down 1%

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG (ETR:WCMK – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €4.12 ($4.20) and last traded at €4.16 ($4.24). 4 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 21,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at €4.20 ($4.29).

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.84, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.02 million and a PE ratio of 59.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €4.34 and a 200-day moving average price of €4.88.

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz Company Profile

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG is a real estate investment firm. It previously operated as an international industrial company. WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG was founded in 1766 and is based in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

