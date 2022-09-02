WaykiChain (WICC) Hits Market Capitalization of $17.27 Million

WaykiChain (WICC) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 2nd. During the last week, WaykiChain has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WaykiChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0822 or 0.00000404 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WaykiChain has a total market cap of $17.27 million and approximately $170,925.00 worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.



WaykiChain is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WaykiChain is waykichain.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WaykiChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WaykiChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

