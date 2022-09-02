Warp Finance Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $5.18 Million (WARP)

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One Warp Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $21.01 or 0.00105683 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Warp Finance has a market cap of $98,220.43 and $5.18 million worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Warp Finance has traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000093 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00008888 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002612 BTC.

VoltSwap (VOLT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000205 BTC.

About Warp Finance

WARP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance.

Buying and Selling Warp Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

