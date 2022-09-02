Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.29-$1.32 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $146.17 billion-$146.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $145.61 billion. Walmart also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.75-$5.88 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on WMT. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $151.29.

Walmart Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $135.40. The stock had a trading volume of 51,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,764,907. Walmart has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $371.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.27 and its 200-day moving average is $136.39.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,522,030.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares in the company, valued at $191,522,030.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $34,457,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 283,200,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,033,569,571.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,152,124 shares of company stock valued at $297,159,579 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Walmart

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,904,858 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,623,951,000 after purchasing an additional 303,726 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Walmart by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $783,056,000 after buying an additional 1,340,328 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Walmart by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,399,536 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $357,339,000 after buying an additional 1,104,427 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Walmart by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,408,815 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $209,801,000 after buying an additional 322,302 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Walmart by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,049,052 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $156,224,000 after buying an additional 617,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

