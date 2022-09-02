Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,938 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 901 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,239,022 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,496,676,000 after purchasing an additional 201,552 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $2,925,852,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,881,290 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,574,414,000 after buying an additional 801,954 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,601,132 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,533,877,000 after acquiring an additional 584,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $1,507,971,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $34,457,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 283,200,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,033,569,571.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,152,124 shares of company stock worth $297,159,579 over the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $135.03. The company had a trading volume of 29,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,764,907. The company has a market cap of $370.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.27 and a 200 day moving average of $136.39. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.29.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

