Vulkania Self Reported Market Cap Tops $1.37 Million (VLK)

Vulkania (VLK) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One Vulkania coin can now be bought for $0.0675 or 0.00000336 BTC on popular exchanges. Vulkania has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and approximately $23,486.00 worth of Vulkania was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Vulkania has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,622% against the dollar and now trades at $1,533.35 or 0.07642169 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004984 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001646 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002260 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00825080 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00015998 BTC.
Vulkania Coin Profile
Vulkania’s total supply is 38,767,521 coins and its circulating supply is 20,351,814 coins. Vulkania’s official Twitter account is @VulkaniaApp.
